Amazing Aboriginal art talent on display at auction

21st Apr 2017 10:44 AM
AMAZING ART: Bush Leaves by Abie Loy Kemarre - just one of the many stunning paintings up for auction this Sunday in Noosa.
AMAZING ART: Bush Leaves by Abie Loy Kemarre - just one of the many stunning paintings up for auction this Sunday in Noosa.

SOME of the best names in the amazingly talented and in-demand Aboriginal art scene are going to be part of the one day auction in Noosa this Sunday.

In all there will be 200 art works for sale, including the magnificent dot painting Bush leaves by Abie Loy Kemarre going under the hammer at OzBid event in the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort.

The viewing starts from 11.30am with the bidding for works by leading artists like Barbara Weir, Bob Gibson, George Hairbrush Tjungurrayi and Minnie Pwerle, starting at 1pm.

Bush Leaves is expected to sell for around $900 to $1500 with the bidding to open at $740.

According to her artist's profile, Abie Loy Kemarre worked closely from a young age with her renowned artist grandmother Kathleen Petyarre.

She is steeped on the delicate dotting techniques as she worked on on the Bush Hen Dreaming story inherited from her grandfather.

