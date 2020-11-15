Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Amazing journey from ‘horrid’ illness

by James Hall
15th Nov 2020 7:20 PM

 

When Matilda Donald was 11-months-old, her parents were told she had a degenerative motor neuron condition and her life expectancy was slashed to just two years.

The young girl was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare inherited genetic disease that causes muscle weakness and wasting.

Matilda was told she would never be able to walk and her mother, Seona, described her diagnosis as "just horrid".

But five days after being given the horrific news the toddler began receiving a breakthrough drug, Spinraza.

"And the treatment was just amazing," Mrs Donald told reporters on Sunday. "It's life-changing and in Matilda's case, it was lifesaving."

Matilda’s mother, Seona, was told her daughter wouldn’t live to two. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage
Matilda’s mother, Seona, was told her daughter wouldn’t live to two. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

"Matilda had stopped rolling at around 10 months, but within two months of receiving treatment she was able to roll again and shortly after she could sing 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' with her hands well above her head.

"At the age of two-and-a-half, she took her first unsupported steps using parallel bars and in August last year she walked unsupported."

And now, Matilda is an energetic four-and-a-half-year-old who is described endearingly by her mother as a "monster".

Matilda was never supposed to walk but now she’s a healthy, energetic “monster”. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage
Matilda was never supposed to walk but now she’s a healthy, energetic “monster”. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

 

Access to Spinraza will now be expanded through a subsidy from the Federal Government, meaning the treatment will be slashed from $367,000 a year to $6.60 per script with a concession card, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"The expanded listing of Spinraza will allow infants and children, diagnosed with SMA through a genetic test, to start treatment prior to the onset of symptoms," he said.

"This means children and infants diagnosed with SMA will be able to commence treatment with this medicine from birth and up to three years earlier, which is so critical to address the impact of this debilitating condition."

Originally published as Amazing journey from 'horrid' illness

More Stories

children degenerative disease editors picks motor neuron disease parenting spinal muscular atrophy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

        Premium Content Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

        News A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire north of the Sunshine Coast last night.

        IN PHOTOS: State Archive images reveal Coast’s rich history

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: State Archive images reveal Coast’s rich history

        News Do you remember when the Sunshine Coast looked like this?

        LEAVE NOW: Dangerous Fraser Island fire spreads

        LEAVE NOW: Dangerous Fraser Island fire spreads

        News Locals and visitors are being urged to flee a popular Fraser Island campground as a...

        Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Premium Content Temperatures soar as four-day heatwave sets in

        Weather Temperatures soar as five-day heatwave sets in