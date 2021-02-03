Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

by Sarah Sharples
3rd Feb 2021 8:04 AM

 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who will take over the top spot of the company during the third quarter of this year.

Mr Bezos will still be a part of the company that he founded in 1994 and will transition to executive chair of Amazon's Board.

"I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Mr Bezos said in a letter to employees.

"In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon has transformed from an online bookstore to a mega retailer under Mr Bezos leadership.

More to come...

Originally published as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

More Stories

amazon amazon ceo business jeff bezos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jazz collective hits the right notes after shutdown

        Premium Content Jazz collective hits the right notes after shutdown

        Music The Sunshine Coast Jazz and Blues Collective is back after an almost year-long hiatus.

        Residents in rock and hard place over quarry

        Premium Content Residents in rock and hard place over quarry

        News Locals look to help council gather evidence to stem flow of trucks

        Hinterland most welcoming destination in Australia

        Premium Content Hinterland most welcoming destination in Australia

        Business Hinterland leads the way as most welcoming destination in Australia

        Coast tourism boss buoyed by border reopening

        Premium Content Coast tourism boss buoyed by border reopening

        Business Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel is celebrating the border opening with...