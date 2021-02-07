Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken by a man wearing gloves and a medical mask. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The boy was taken by a man wearing gloves and a medical mask. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

AMBER ALERT: Boy, 1, taken from QLD home by masked man

by Nathan Edwards
7th Feb 2021 10:57 AM

Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 20-month-old boy was taken from a home at Darra in Brisbane's southwest early Sunday morning.

Police are concerned that the boy may be at significant risk.

Police believe the man is not a relative of the little boy.

One line of inquiry is that the boy was snatched at random by an intruder unknown to the family.

The man was seen wearing distinctive running shoes.
The man was seen wearing distinctive running shoes.

 

The boy is described as having brown hair, fair skin and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a nappy before being taken around 2am Sunday from a home on Warrender Street, Darra.

An amber alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy has been taken from his home in Darra. Picture: Queensland Police Service
An amber alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy has been taken from his home in Darra. Picture: Queensland Police Service

The man believed to have taken the boy is described as solid build, wearing distinctive running shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, baseball cap, and a medical mask.

Police urge the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact police.

Police are concerned for the one-year-old boy’s welfare. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Police are concerned for the one-year-old boy’s welfare. Picture: Queensland Police Service

 

Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Boy, 1, taken from Brisbane home by masked man

amber alert editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Little adventurous’: 4 new wine varietals you must try

        Premium Content ‘Little adventurous’: 4 new wine varietals you must try

        Opinion Here are four varietals that you may not have tried but could become your “go-to” drop, writes Travis Schultz

        Nation’s best writing talents to bring Noosa alive

        Premium Content Nation’s best writing talents to bring Noosa alive

        News Trent Dalton will be front and centre at a major Noosa event

        Hinterland faces ‘sticky, humid’ weekend: weather bureau

        Premium Content Hinterland faces ‘sticky, humid’ weekend: weather bureau

        Weather Hinterland residents are set to face a low intensity heatwave

        ‘Pretty crazy’: Warnings remain as man injured in surf

        Premium Content ‘Pretty crazy’: Warnings remain as man injured in surf

        Health A man was injured in rough surf at Coolum Beach