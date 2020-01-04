Amber busks for our bushfire heroes

FOURTEEN-year-old Weyba musician Amber Woodhams knows what it's like to have fire at the back door.

When the Peregian Springs fire erupted in mid-December the sky behind the family's Lake Weyba home glowed red all night as firefighters battled to protect hundreds of homes.

A fire that was south east of her in September which nearly destroyed Peregian but for the valiant efforts of firefighters also remained fresh to mind.

Fire victim busker: Busker Amber Woodhams has decided to donate her earnings at the Eumundi Markets to help the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade.

So, when the unfolding tragedy in Victoria and southern NSW began dominating news broadcast, Amber felt she needed to do something to help.

"It was so scary seeing that," Amber said of the red night glow last month.

"Knowing so many people were struggling to save their houses.

"I felt I had to do something."

What she could do was put her musical skills to good use, something she regularly does busking at the Eumundi markets.

Last night with the help of her dad she made a sign seeking donations for the Doonan Rural Fire Brigade whose base is around the corner from her family home.

This morning the sign went up and the ukulele case was opened as Amber sang and played her heart out for two hours.

The result was her best ever, $203.15, all of which would be donated directly to her local brigade.

She'll be back at the markets this Wednesday, hoping to add to that total.

Amber said she had been singing all her life but only took up the guitar and ukulele a year ago.

The Good Shepherd Lutheran College, Noosa, student enters Grade 10 when she returns to school at the end of the month.