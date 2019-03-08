Ambos respond around the clock in Tewantin

BOOSTED: The Tewantin QAS service is going 24/7.

TEWANTIN for the first time has a 24-hour ambulance service.

According to Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles, Noosa residents needing emergency care will benefit from a massive boost to front-line Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Tewantin Ambulance Station has received an additional seven advanced care paramedics, meaning it can now operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mr Miles said.

"This will significantly improve services to Tewantin and surrounding communities.

"We want to ensure Sunshine Coast residents continue to have access to the best possible healthcare.”

QAS Assistant Commissioner Sunshine Coast Local Ambulance Service Network Tim Eva said paramedics responded to 4114 acute (Code 1 and 2) cases in the Tewantin Ambulance Station response area for the 2017-18 financial year.

"We've seen a 31 per cent increase in acute workload in the Tewantin area over the past five years so this staffing enhancement will provide improved coverage in this growing area and lead to better outcomes for our patients,” Mr Eva said.

Mr Miles said the Noosa boost was part of a record operating expenditure budget of $800.3 million statewide in 2018-19 which has enabled the roll-out of extra staff to the frontline emergency hot spots.

"The QAS is at the forefront of emergency care and the work undertaken by paramedics is vital to the health and wellbeing of Sunshine Coast residents,” he said.

"Not only will the new staff improve patient care in the region, we are also creating jobs in the community.”

The around-the-clock service began on Monday.

Peter Gardiner