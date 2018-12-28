Menu
Login
News

Man nearly drowns at popular beach

by Sally Coates
28th Dec 2018 2:18 PM

A BEACHGOER has been taken to hospital after nearly drowning at a popular Gold Coast beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call from Broadbeach at 10.33am that a male in his 40s needed assistance.

One crew arrived 15 minutes later and assessed him on the beach.

The critical care unit was not in attendance.

The patient was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at Broadbeach off Margaret Ave and Old Burleigh Road, south of Kurrawa.

The circumstances around the incident are unknown currently or if the man was swimming in an area patrolled by Surf Life Savers.

beach drowning editors picks gold coast surf safety

Top Stories

    Smile to stop traffic as controllers meet and greet

    Smile to stop traffic as controllers meet and greet

    News Welcome to Noosa with a smile as the traffic flows

    • 28th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    Molly's second chance at life

    Molly's second chance at life

    News A miracle "tail” of survival for this tiny fox terrier

    Blue skies for 'perfect' Noosa weekend

    Blue skies for 'perfect' Noosa weekend

    News Holiday weather continues with blue skies and sunshine

    A perfect day by the ocean

    A perfect day by the ocean

    News Noosa delivers a magical day

    Local Partners