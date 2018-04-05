Menu
Login
Sport

WATCH: Golfer dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one

by Staff writers

 

SOME bizarre scenes came out of Thursday's Masters action.

Tony Finau, the world No. 34, hit a spectacular hole-in-one at the seventh whole, and the reaction from both the crowd and golfer was as expected.

The Augusta spectators went wild, while Finau turned on the jets and sprinted toward the hole. However, in the midst of the celebration, Finau seemingly dislocated his ankle, dropping to the green in pain.

In an odd circumstance, the American popped his ankle back into place before limping toward the crowd.

Finau continued his round, with the injury not looking to be as severe as it looked.

Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole.
Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole.

Topics:  editors picks hole-in-one

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Meet the Noosa authors at book launch at Wallace House on Friday

Noosa's brave Billy a true Anzac

The Battle of Passchendaele was a bloody and muddy nightmare. Inset: Lance Corporal Bill Bauer..

Shedding light on the fallen

Memories of river bliss for Noosa's amazing Grace

MILESTONE: A 100 years old but still very young at heart is Grace Smerdon.

Grace turns 100

Dennis takes beach art inland

Master sand sculptor Dennis Massoud on Mooloolaba Beach.

Festival has a sandy edge

Local Partners