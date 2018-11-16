Red Hot Chili Peppers to return to Oz

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, fronted by Anthony Kiedis, will tour Australia next year. Picture: AFP

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, fronted by Anthony Kiedis, will tour Australia next year. Picture: AFP

American rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers will reignite their love affair with Australia on a national tour of arenas and wineries in February and March next year.

The band, whose co-founder Flea was born in Australia and is believed to still have property of the NSW South Coast, will kick off the tour with their first ever concert in Hobart on February 17.

They have also booked shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on February 19, Hope Estate Winery, Hunter Valley on February 23, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 25, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on February 28, A Day On The Green, Geelong on March 2, Superloop Adelaide 500 (V8 supercars) race track in Adelaide on March 3 and NIB Stadium, Perth on March 5.

The Chili Peppers hit Australian stages in February and March. Picture: Steve Keros

It has been a long wait between shows for their faithful fans, who sent their most recent record The Getaway at No. 1 for two weeks when it was released in 2016.

Since then, they have performed extensively through America, Europe, Asia and South America, finally locking in dates for their Australian return this week.

While they were the marquee act on the Big Day Out festival in 2013, this tour will be their first headlining run of concerts for 12 years.

Australia may have been out of sight but certainly hasn't been out of mind for the band.

Flea, who is as renowned for his philanthropy as much as his musicianship, performed at the inaugural fundraiser for The Fred Hollows Foundation in Los Angeles last year organised by actor and director Joel Edgerton.

He again supported Edgerton by walking the red carpet at the recent premiere for his film Boy Erased.

During their last visit, frontman Anthony Kiedis took time out to road trip down the NSW South Coast with his good friend Lara Bingle, now Worthington.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale from midday on November 26.

Red Hot Chili Peppers fan club members and American Express card members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale on November 21, while there will also be a My Live Nation members pre-sale on November 23.