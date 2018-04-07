Menu
Amy Schumer is back in I Feel Pretty

Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer in a scene from the movie I Feel Pretty. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.
Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer in a scene from the movie I Feel Pretty. Supplied by Entertainment One Films. Mark Schfer
Javier Encalada
by

In I Feel Pretty, Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it's like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed.

After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous.

Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same.

Renee's new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams).

Ultimately Renee realizes 'the spell' has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep.

This movie reunites Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps, real life best friends, who also worked on Dawson's Creek together.

  • Lismore BCC Cinemas will screen I Feel Pretty as an advance screening this Wednesday, April 18, at 7pm as a Chicks at the Flicks event.

