Menu
Login
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
Margaret Brown, aged 87 reported missing from Deception Bay.
News

Search for elderly woman

by Erin Smith
2nd May 2019 1:15 PM

Police are calling on the community to help find an elderly Deception Bay woman, who was reported missing this morning.

Margaret Brown was last seen at about 10pm on Wednesday at Elizabeth St, Deception Bay.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition and can be easily confused and disorientated.

She is described as caucasian, 165cm tall with white hair and blue eyes.

Ms Brown was last seen wearing a pale blue nightie and gown. However, it is unknown if she is still wearing these clothes.

She is also known to frequent the local Norths League Club on 1347 Anzac Ave, Kallangur.

Police are conducting patrols within the area and are asking the local community to search their yards and properties.

Police urge anyone with further information to contact them.

Top Stories

    Call out in Noosa for snaps of the wild Coast

    Call out in Noosa for snaps of the wild Coast

    News Help coast carers in Noosa is just a snap

    • 2nd May 2019 2:00 PM
    Noosa's Mia makes a mark with youth politics

    Noosa's Mia makes a mark with youth politics

    News Noosa youth MP ready to work for us

    Continuing our duty to deliver the news

    Continuing our duty to deliver the news

    News Noosa News is encouraging residents to drop wraps at recycling bin

    Surf's up for logger event this weekend

    Surf's up for logger event this weekend

    News The Noosa Logger is on again this weekend