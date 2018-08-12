An Aussie touch given to lavender

The Lavender Ruffles Collection is a very popular range of beautiful lavenders that have been bred to suit Australian conditions. Plant Growers Australia is introducing two new stunning lavender varieties into this collection - lavandula pedunculata Razzleberry Ruffles (pictured) and Pinkberry Ruffles.

Razzleberry Ruffles has large deep pink-coloured ruffled flower wings which sit just above the greyish green foliage.

Pinkberry Ruffles has delicate pale pink ruffled flower wings and grey green foliage.

Both Razzleberry Ruffles and Pinkberry Ruffles are neat compact plants, growing to around 70cm tall and wide. They are dry tolerant once established, needing an occasional deep watering during hot weather. Their main flowering period is from late winter through spring and they look fantastic when grown as an informal border or hedge, as a garden bed feature plant or planted into containers to bring fragrance and colour to entertaining areas.

They prefer full sun in well-drained soil or a good quality potting mix.

To encourage healthy growth and lots of flowers, feed lavender plants every eight weeks. Trim plants back by a third in late summer to help promote fresh new growth.