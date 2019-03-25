An easy cheesy fundraiser

SAY CHEESE: Ruby Sillato will host an online fundraising event to raise money for White Ribbon Australia.

THIS Friday Noosa's own queen of the live stream kitchen will host an online fundraising event for a charity close to her heart.

Ruby Sillato, better known as Ruby Noosa on social media, will live stream her cooking show for White Ribbon's Cheese for Change.

"The fundraiser is about involving the community to make cheese platters and come together for a fundraising event,” Ms Sillato said.

"So I am going to use my cooking channel and do a show about cheese.”

During her show, Ms Sillato will make an Italian gourmet version of a cheese toastie using fresh mozzarella.

"I will also talk about the White Ribbon foundation and the work they do,” she said.

Having experienced domestic violence first-hand Ms Sillato said she was excited to support a charity that has helped her through her darkest time.

"I am very close to White Ribbon because of my experience with violence against women,” she said.

"They were very supportive of me when I needed it.

"This is a way of me giving back to them.”

Viewers can donate to White Ribbon Australia all while learning to make a great recipe.

Ms Sillato has set a goal of $3000.

She will live stream on Facebook this Friday at noon, and for those who cannot watch it live, the video will be posted on Facebook after the event.

Find Ruby Noosa on Facebook at www.facebook.com/120303118546756/posts/405167176727014/ to watch and donate.