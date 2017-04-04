26°
'AN HOUR AND A HALF OF CRAZY'

Peter Gardiner | 4th Apr 2017
By mid-morning on Thursday, March 30, the Pomona subway was flooded.
By mid-morning on Thursday, March 30, the Pomona subway was flooded.

A NOOSA local for 45 years, Jan Waye described the weather bomb which unleashed on her neck of the woods at the back of Hastings St on Thursday afternoon as "an hour and a half of crazy”.

"I've never seen anything like it before,” Jan said Friday morning as she walked back from a Noosa National Park which looked like it had taken some serious Syrian conflict collateral damage.

She pointed to a massive gum which had a main limb torn off and lay smashed on the slope looking back to a picture-perfect Main Beach seemingly unscathed by the blast from ex-cyclone Debbie.

National park surfer Josh said: "There's a tree in there that looks like it exploded”.

As he spoke national park rangers wielding chainsaws were slicing through the tangled mess of shattered tree limbs while up the walkway a dad with his daughter on his back carefully tried to negotiate a track strewn with tree remnants.

His wife said there was worse over in Gympie Tce.

And so there was. Just upstream from T Boats, a massive cotton tree had crashed down on a white Holden sedan smashing its windscreen.

A work crew with a cherry picker was on site Friday morning still trying to extricate the car from the fallen monster.

Along every fashionable street, Hastings St, Park Rd, Noosa Pde, Noosa Dr, the side gutters were awash with shredded leaves and branches. Across at Beckmans Rd at Noosaville a well-worn path used by local schoolkids looked more like the last stand of a kamikaze squad of gum trees which had smashed to ground, as Noosa Council workmen with a small front end loader tried to clear the path.

Noosa Boardriders president Paul Peterson was at First Point Thursday surfing when the storm fury hit.

"It started from the north and hit straight on,” Paul said.

"I reckon 4.30(pm) at our house in Lake Weyba Dr, Noosaville, it was destruction - there's that many leaves it's just like a salad bowl,” he said.

"I haven't seen it like that. We've got no power, our street has power lines down,” he said.

Paul said he was never worried they were about to take a serious hit and said it was just a case of bunkering down and hold out "then away you go”.

He said sadly the predicted big swells forecast have headed south with the destructive low.

On Friday afternoon horizontal rains lashed Peregian Beach as a wind-lashed lifeguard struggled like some Antarctic adventurer to pull down three red flags from a sodden beach at the end of shift.

Along the road at the south Peregian roundabout at the shire's edge drenched Energex workmen were struggling to fix up fallen powerlines which were sagging down over part of the left lane.

At the height of the big blow and teaming rain, there were more than 9500 homes and businesses without power.

Noosa Local Disaster Co-ordination Centre chairman Cr Joe Jurisevic said on Friday morning there were, all up, 9792 powerless properties.

These included Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Tewantin, Sunrise Beach, Cooroibah, Boreen Point, Cootharaba, North Shore, Lake MacDonald, Cooroy and Marcus, Peregian and Castaways Beaches.

Overall Cr Jurisevic said Noosa had escaped fairly lightly compared to other areas, and the roads were steadily being cleared but there were still plenty of recovery issues like power reconnections to deal with.

"A great community shows its resilience by making sure not only are you okay, but your neighbours are okay,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"Today the tides are fine, Noosa Main Beach is open and looking a picture this morning and it's a credit to the crews that are cleaning up and making things bright and shiny and sparkly again.”

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel said: "On behalf of the whole community I would like to thank all emergency services and council staff involved in the storm response. Local Energex crews and SES have done a great job.”

