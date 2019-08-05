An insight into the life of a Noosa star

Q&A with Anna Smith

Occupation: Singer

Currently living in Berlin, Germany

1. What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

The distance between Berlin and Noosa.

2. What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

In this moment, putting together an international tour to bring my a cappella ensemble from Germany to Australia and New Zealand is a great thrill and accomplishment. I am so excited to perform with my group in my beautiful home-town, Noosa.

3. If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

I am happy not to have that responsibility!

4. What is the best advice you have ever received?

My favourites are: “Always be yourself unless you can be a unicorn, then always be a unicorn!”

“Remember when you wanted what you currently have.”

5. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

But I do. 30 and loving it!

6. If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I’d be a singer with an a cappella vocal ensemble.

7. What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

The first thing that pops into my head is having fish and chips at the Noosa River at sunset, with the lorikeets shrieking in the trees. It was the feeling of summer holidays and was a special time with my family.

8. What is the best sound in the world to you?

While I was out in Noosa today I happened to hear the call of a magpie. It’s beautiful. After living overseas for so long it is an incredibly Australian sound for me and one that feels like home.

9. If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Once upon a time I would have said princess in a French court in the 18th century, but now I know about hygiene standards back then so I would have to go with one night in a smoky jazz bar in New York in the 1930s, to hear Ella Fitzgerald sing live.

10. Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

Grace Kelly for her elegance and beauty, Mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter for her gorgeous voice, her creative expression and courage to sing what she wants to, and a vocal coach I met in Berlin recently who speaks over 12 languages fluently