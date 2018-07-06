Ancient tree lives on in sculpture

CARVING ART: Sculptor Shane Christensen chisels away at this ancient piece of timber to create his stingless bee masterpiece at the Eumundi Markets.

CARVING ART: Sculptor Shane Christensen chisels away at this ancient piece of timber to create his stingless bee masterpiece at the Eumundi Markets. Caitlin Zerafa

WOOD you look at the size of that!

Local sculptor Shane Christensen has been busy for more than a week creating his latest masterpiece in Eumundi, called Home to Many.

This piece is the third sculpture Mr Christensen has made from an old river red gum tree as part of the Tree Place Project, funded by the Eumundi and District Historical Association.

"It's a tree that's over 250 years old,” he said.

"Tree Place put the project together to use as much of the tree as possible, and this particular piece of timber will go to Eumundi State School.

"I will install a box hive of native bees inside and I'll make a little hole and they'll fly out from the front.”

The carving, and stingless bees, will help educate children about the importance of nature.

"The whole sculpture is all about leaving the big dead trees for habitats for animals,” he said.

Glossy black cockatoos, an owl and snake have been carved onto the sculpture, which weighs in at nearly half a tonne.

"I've been chipping away,” Mr Christensen said.

"I start with chainsaws and then on the market days I use chisels.

"It's staying here for about a month, that way the community can watch it evolve and grow and see some of the old carving skills in practice.”

Lyndon Davis, from the Gubbi Gubbi people, will use the un-carved side of the tree to draw a traditional tree marking, representing the bunya nut.

Mr Christensen has a passion for the environment and showcases it in his work.

"We've got a lot of beautiful forests and landscapes around the Sunshine Coast and there's some animals which are pretty significant in the area,

"Some are getting a bit rare and some that are pretty vulnerable so a lot of my work is about that.”

Home To Many will be on display in the market space opposite Joe's Waterhole until the end of July.