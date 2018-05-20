And one more makes 340,000

IN JUST two years, Noosa and District Landcare has propagated and planted 340,000 native trees on ex-grazing land within the Great Sandy National Park at Elanda Plains - its largest planting to date.

"The site is a wetland and it threw us all the challenges that working in wetlands does, including extended periods of time where we had no site access due to excessive water-logging”, project manager Steve Husband said.

"We are really proud of the dozens of Noosa Landcare staff and volunteers that stepped up to work at full-steam collecting the seed, propagating the plants and also braving the mud and mozzies to do the planting.”

The project, which helped support the direct employment of local residents and youth, was funded through the Federal Government's Million Tree program in partnership with CO2 Australia.

The Elanda Plains site, acquired by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service more than 20 years ago, provides a vegetated corridor along the western border of Lake Cootharaba and forms part of the lower floodplains of Kin Kin Creek. The planted trees will help to trap and reduce sediment and nutrients entering Lake Cootharaba in times of flood, and will improve the water quality of the Noosa River system.

"We can't thank enough the assistance provided by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service staff, in particular the legendary QPWS Ranger Richard Winter. QPWS led the ground preparation works for the project and worked alongside us throughout the process,” Mr Husband said.

"There are still about 10 hectares or 100,000 trees-worth of re-vegetation to secure funding for before the entire Elanda Plains property is completely re-vegetated. We are keen to finish it off.”