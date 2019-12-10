And the prize goes to …

EUMUNDI police officer Sergeant Ryan Hanlon was planning a camping trip with his family – and now he has his own camper trailer to take after a lucky raffle win.

Sgt Hanlon said his first task on Monday morning, his first day of holidays, was to cancel the hire camping trailer he had booked for the family holiday.

The Rotary Club of Cooroy presented Sgt Hanlon, the winner of the Rotary Christmas Raffle, with his prize at the Eumundi Police Station.

Sgt Hanlon said he was thrilled to have his own camper trailer for his family, including two young boys, who will all no doubt have a wonderful time in their new toy.

Rotary Club of Cooroy president Warren O’Neil congratulated Sgt Hanlon for winning the trailer that was “generously donated to the Club by a local entrepreneur to raise money for the community”.

“All proceeds will be given to local good causes to include our local Rural Fire Brigades who have done so much to protect us and our properties over the past months as well as a defibrillator for the Coastguard at Noosa,” he said.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington had drawn the winning ticket during Christmas in Cooroy celebrations and Sgt Hanlon said he still can’t believe his luck or wipe the smile off his face.

“It is nice to know the trailer is so appreciated and will be used by someone who has great respect in the community,” Mr O’Neil said.