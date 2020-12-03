Menu
The Herald Sun columnist and Sky News presenter has found a buyer for his multimillion-dollar family home.
Property

Andrew Bolt sells home and moves from Melbourne

by News Corp Australia Network
3rd Dec 2020 3:52 PM

Herald Sun columnist and Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt's Malvern East home has sold for $2.8m.

The four-bedroom family home the media commentator has shared with wife Sally Morrell was listed with price hopes of $2.5-$2.75m in September.

Marshall White Stonnington director James Redfern said the vendors and the buyers were "very happy" with the sale.

"The buyers are a lovely local family with young children who love the area," Mr Redfern said.

CoreLogic records show the house had been owned by Bolt for more than 20 years, last selling for $506,000 in 1998.

Bolt sold his property after saying he fell out of love with Melbourne.

"That's it. I'm out of here. Melbourne, I loved you once but it's all over between us.

So the house is sold, the boxes packed, and I'm heading bush, without a single tear," he wrote.

The residence is near a range of local schools and amenities, including Darling Station, Hedgeley Dene Gardens and Terminus Village.

Mr Redfern said the buyers liked the period feel of the Federation property, believed to date back to about 1905.

"It's got a beautiful garden and well-established trees, and a really comfortable, cozy feel," he said.

The kitchen features Miele and Siemens appliances.
The property also has a library or study with a fireplace, room for a gym, and a self-contained one-bedroom apartment with its own balcony at the rear of the home.

High ceilings, leadlight windows, northern orientation and an entertainment deck were other notable features on the 806sq m block.

The sale comes following Bolt's announcement that he was fleeing the city.

"They are looking forward to moving," Mr Redfern said.

Originally published as Andrew Bolt sells Malvern East home

The house has its own library.
Family living.
A private backyard.
One of the home’s bathrooms.
