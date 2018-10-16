Menu
Login
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Rugby League

Fifita and JT headline strong Tonga team for Kangaroos clash

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 4:06 PM

TONGA have announced a strong team to take on Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Outspoken forward Andrew Fifita has been named at prop and Jason Taumalolo will take his place at lock.

Tonga will play their first match against Australia in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland.

The boom forward pack boasts the likes of Siosua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tonga will be hoping to hand Australia their first back-to-back defeats since 2015 and first loss to a team other than New Zealand, England and Great Britain since 1978.

Tonga team

1. Will Hopate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Siosua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

Related Items

Show More
andrew fifita jason taumalolo kangaroos nrl rugby league tonga

Top Stories

    Paddle in Pink brightens Sunday

    Paddle in Pink brightens Sunday

    News Hundreds take to the water in their brightest pink outfits for breast cancer fundraiser

    • 16th Oct 2018 5:00 PM
    Art friends come together for Eclectica at Butter Factory

    Art friends come together for Eclectica at Butter Factory

    News Eclectica Exhibition will bring a diverse collection to arts centre

    Noosa Tri to be live streamed to world

    Noosa Tri to be live streamed to world

    News Noosa Tri just gets better

    Big cost of Eddie's blaze

    Big cost of Eddie's blaze

    News Fire guts kitchen at new bar in Noosa Junction

    Local Partners