The aftermath of the Noosa Council clearing.
Environment

Anger as green screen gets the council chop

Peter Gardiner
1st Dec 2020 2:46 PM
Noosa Council, which prides itself on having a green image, has incurred cutting comments for clearing some tall timber on one of the main entrances to town.

Resident Robert Gardiner reached out to the council to find out who was responsible after noticing last week the green screen in front of a Eumundi Noosa Rd car wash had been removed.

The photo he posted to social media of the tree stumps left Marie-Louise Sarjeant unimpressed.

“Just when we need trees! It looks awful now,” she said.

Cain Brown added: “It looks bare as hell there now but I’m guessing they’ll be a big new car wash sign to take their place.”

“Man in the Biosphere, what a joke!!!” was Peter van Zijl’s reaction in reference to the shire’s UNESCO green recognition.

An older shot of the Eumundi Noosa Rd site when the trees were still standing.
However, Dave Coe said while he loved the local bush – “that stuff was just ugly scrub”.

And Bonnie Ross noted: “Cause we can’t have nature blocking the pristine views of a car wash now can we?”

Council parks and gardens co-ordinator Matt Hansen said the trees were removed by the council.

“They were in poor condition and growing too tall for the location, which is adjacent to powerlines,” Mr Hansen said.

“The surrounding area is also weed-choked.

“Once the weeds have been removed, we’ll replant it with mature trees of a species better suited to the location, as well as re-turf the whole area.”

Mr Hansen said the new trees would provide a suitable screen to the adjacent development, while being more cost-effective to maintain.

Noosa News

