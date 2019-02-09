Anger over plan for 74 units at Peregian Springs

Plans for 74 units have been lodged in Peregian Springs, angering some locals.

PEREGIAN Springs residents are disappointed that a major development planned alongside an existing shopping centre fails to deliver promised public facilities.

Billy Lids Pty Ltd lodged an update to its application in December for land parcels at Ridgeview Dr, Peregian Springs, increasing the number of proposed units from 24 to 74, including 50 three-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom units.

However, a community centre in the original masterplan was not included.

The developer also successfully sought an extension from the Sunshine Coast Council to delay the payment of their application fees until February 20.

East Village Ridges Body Corporate chairman Roger Cook said a number of residents had expressed their disappointment, as the proposal had failed to include a community centre or library-type facility designated in the overall masterplan.

"It should be a village centre,” Mr Cook said.

He said the Peregian Springs Friends and Family Group and his Body Corporate members would "strongly oppose it” as it stood, because it did not deliver a community

centre.

The planning report submitted on behalf of Billy Lids referred to another lot as part of the development which would become a tavern and more residential units, but no application has been lodged.

Mr Cook said he didn't believe there would be much issue with a proposed tavern, but he said there were concerns with the density of the residential development proposed.

The proposal is impact-assessable and is four storeys in some sections.

The proposal, which included 142 carparks, exceeded the maximum preferred dwelling unit factor.

It featured 118sqm of commercial space for two tenancies.

Mr Cook said one of the other issues was that there remained no public facility within the estate, and residents wanted facilities not owned by Aveo/FKP.

OSCAR Inc president Greg Smith said he understood there were concerns held by some estate residents that the extra units would increase pressure on their current recreation club facilities.

"It's another example of what was promised in the masterplan not being fulfilled in reality,” Mr Smith said.

The development application noted there was still an intent for non-residential and non-commercial facilities including a childcare centre, community meeting hall, library and indoor recreation to be developed in the village centre.

The application sought to provide a higher-density offering within the new community as it was within walking distance of shops, transport and community facilities.