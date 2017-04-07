Anger over Pomona tree damage

TREE FALL: Desley Macpherson said she was assured by the Noosa Council the trees on her property were stable but several came down in Thursday's storm.

A LARGE tree which created a domino effect by hitting two other trees before they crashed in to a Pomona house during the big Thursday blow should never have been left standing.

That is according to incensed home owner Desley Macpherson, who is laying the blame for her roof damage, not on the forces of nature, but a Noosa Council which refused her request to cut down this leaning accident in waiting.

Ms Macpherson said the rot set in years ago when excavation works were carried out at alongside footpath trees in Range St to lay sewerage pipes.

"They compromised the root systems of large gum trees on our footpath surrounding our house by digging the huge trench six foot deep,” she said.

"One of the trees died completely over a number of months - it was a slow process. There were two trees that appeared to be dead so we called the council and said 'they're on the footpath, can you please come and chop them down they're dangerous'.”

One tree was cut down, the other had its dead limbs pruned back and sprouted again.

"The third tree, which seemed to be the most dangerous, they said was safe,” Ms Macpherson said.

"They had some sort of specialist test the tree and said the tree was safe. We didn't agree with that but, because the specialist said that it was safe, we left. Now that tree is the one that fell over yesterday.

"This is proof that the tree wasn't safe and that they should be more precautionary with these large trees. It should have been removed.”

Ms Macpherson said there were at least eight other tall trees nearby which could threaten their house the next time a strong south-easterly blew.

Noosa Council acting planning and infrastructure director Allan Hull said the council "takes public safety very seriously and will investigate all complaints about trees as quickly as possible”.

"Council had an arborist inspect the Range St trees, following Ms Macpherson's request, and the action taken at the time was based on that expert advice.

"I can appreciate that the damage done by the fallen trees must be distressing for Ms Macpherson however ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie was an extreme weather event which brought down many trees, including healthy ones, across the shire.”

Mr Hull said Ms Macpherson should contact the council if she had concerns about any other council trees near her home so staff can investigate, and, if necessary, take action.”

To report concerns residents can phone customer service on 53296500.