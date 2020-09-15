Angie Kent fires up over bikini pictures

Unimpressed with Bachelor Locky Gilbert’s behaviour on Instagram, past Bachelorette Angie Kent has made her opinion about him very clear.

Former Bachelorette Angie Kent has criticised current Bachelor Locky Gilbert, after it was revealed he had been 'liking' bikini-clad girls on Instagram.

The issue kicked off after pictures of his likes were posted to the So Dramatic podcast Instagram page asking if it was appropriate for someone who was already dating 10 girls to be liking pictures of others.

The question prompted Angie to make her feelings known.

The pictures showed Locky had liked pics of Instagram stars, including Love Island's Jessie Wynter, Francoise Draschler and upcoming Bachelorette star Elly Miles.

Various images of Jessie Wynter 'liked' by Locky

Angie commented: "I find it super disrespectful when dudes who have girlfriends go on cute little liking sprees of babes in bathers or lingerie.

"I mean sure, have a good old look and appreciate the magic that is the female, you're only human ...

"But unless home girl is your girlfriend or ya best friend, how about you don't go and double tap that? It's not that hard.

Angie Kent calls out Bachelor Locky for his behaviour on Instagram

"Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot. Their big male egos would throw toys so far out of their prams ... we'd never hear the god damn end of it."

The post got the attention of Locky's ex-girlfriend and former Love Island star Jordan Cayless, who responded: "Couldn't have said it better myself."

It's not the first time Kent, who recently came out as pansexual, has slammed the behaviour of men on the franchise.

Most recently, she aired her disgust in both Timm Hanley and Ciarran Stott for their behaviour on Bachelor In Paradise.

"I don't know him. Timm was completely different to the person I fell for on [The Bachelorette]," Angie told The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Ciarran and Timm on Bachelor In Paradise

"The Timm on Bachelor In Paradise was extremely different to the Timm I was seeing in the Bachelorette mansion," she added.

"[Timm and Ciarran had] just finished The Bachelorette, they've got their fifteen minutes, egos are huge, they're back with the boys," Angie said.

"I was like, 'cool, this is what you're like when you're not locked down in The Bachelor'," she finished.

