Angie Kent ‘Possessed’ by the acting bug

Angie Kent has her make-up touched up during a rehearsal on the final day of shooting for film The Possessed . Picture: Glenn Hampson

Angie Kent has her make-up touched up during a rehearsal on the final day of shooting for film The Possessed . Picture: Glenn Hampson

From reality TV to the big screen Angie Kent is living her dream.

The former Bachelorette star has just wrapped up filming on her first feature film, The Possessed.

Kent said it was a completely different to anything she had done before.

“I always just got to be myself, this time I had to play a character and be constantly frightened,” she said.

“Obviously being on a horror set, it was fricken scary, like I didn’t even have to pretend I was frightened a lot of the time.”

The film is based on the true story of a mystery Australian man who “clears demons through performing exorcisms”.

The Possessed is Sunshine Coast director Chris Sun’s fifth film, with shooting wrapping just last week on the Gold Coast.

Kent said she watched a bunch of Sun’s films during the audition process.

“I watched Boar and Charlie’s Farm and I was like ‘yeah this is going to be fun’,” she said.

“The thing with Chris is that you wouldn’t even know he’s a director, when you meet he’s your mate and you talk, laugh and joke.

“He’s cheeky but then when you get on set he’s almost this different person because he loves it so much and he puts his director hat on and he just thrives.

“The more blood, the more gore, the more Chris Sun is just in his element and it’s really nice to see.”

Ms Kent with Lincoln Lewis and John Jarratt. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Sun sets on horror film shooting in Queensland



Lightning goal shooter at Peace on the Coast

The movie also stars horror veteran John Jarratt, Lincoln Lewis and Melissa Tkautz.

“I had to pinch myself when I found out I was in a movie with John Jarratt,” Kent said.

“I watched Wolf Creek when I was 15 and I just remember everybody was petrified.

“I was like ‘oh my god what is he going to be like, am I going to be really awkward and nervous around him’ but by the end of it I spoke to him how I would speak to my friends.

“I felt really blessed to work with people who have been in the industry for so long.”

Kent will spend the holidays with family on the Sunshine Coast, before heading back to Sydney to pack up and make a permanent move back to Queensland.

The Possessed will be released in June next year.

