Cow at saleyards.
Cow at saleyards. Susanna Freymark
News

Angry cow sends man to hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

A MAN was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after being charged by a cow at a Goomeri property this morning.

Emergency services first received word of the attack at approximately 9:59am and arrived on scene soon after.

They found the victim suffering from head and neck injuries after being charged and knocked to the ground by the cow at a Maudsley St address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital for further evaluations.

angry cow charging cow cow attack editors picks goomeri gympie news gympie region kingaroy hospital when animals attack
Gympie Times

