‘Angry, frustrated’: Former members confront new Noosa gym

Personal trainer Aaron Petterson was the owner of Anytime Fitness in Noosa before the gym suddenly shut during COVID-19.

The manager of a new Noosa fitness centre has had to deal with "frustrated" gym members before they even opened the doors.

Noosa Fit 24/7 officially opened on October 16 at Noosa Civic - the same location as the former Anytime Fitness franchise.

The new 24-hour gym has no affiliations with the former Anytime Fitness Noosa franchise, which closed earlier in the year after reports it would relocate to a nearby industrial area.

Noosa's Anytime Fitness centre closed after reports it would relocate to a nearby industrial estate.

But the franchisee, APPJ Holdings, is yet to follow through with the relocation of the Anytime Fitness gym.

Personal trainer Aaron Petterson, 36, who says on social media he is cricket legend Michael Clarke and Australian musician Timmy Trumpet's official trainer, is listed as one of the company's directors.

He also says on LinkedIn he has been a sales consultant at Hustle Boxing, based at Potts Point, Sydney, since June.

Noosa Fit 24/7 Club manager Tina Castle said several "angry and frustrated" Anytime Fitness members had approached her during the construction of the new gym asking what had happened to their gym.

"We had lots of people coming back asking questions," the club manager said.

Trainer Jacinta Alkin with member Lorelle Fowler train at new Noosa Fit 24/7 gym at Noosa Civic.

Ms Castle said some were "nervous" to join up to another gym after their previous experience.

The veteran fitness trainer first noticed the space was available when she walked past the former gym after COVID struck.

She flagged the idea of setting up a gym in the Noosa Civic location with her employer who owns another Coast fitness centre and they hit the ground running.

She said the lease contract included a specific COVID clause, which will mean rental payments can be put on hold if the gym was to close during a health pandemic.

Noosa Fit 24/7 is close to 200 members after only a month in business, with the goal to have 350 members.

Anytime Fitness Noosa made the news earlier this year when shocking video of Emily Counter, 20, collapsing on the gym floor went viral.

Mr Petterson rushed to Ms Counter's aid with a defibrillator at the time.

Mr Petterson and Anytime Fitness Australia head office have been approached for comment.