Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rebecca Rae Palmer has faced court for abusing school staff and smashing a vase.
Rebecca Rae Palmer has faced court for abusing school staff and smashing a vase.
Crime

Irate nan faces court for abusing school staff in pyjamas

Felicity Ripper
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An angry grandma was arrested after she hurled abuse at school staff and smashed a glass vase while dressed in her pyjamas.

Rebecca Rae Palmer, 48, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday after her outburst at Glasshouse Mountains State School earlier this year.

The Beerwah grandmother entered the office of Glasshouse Mountains School with her grandson about 10am on March 9.

Palmer asked to see the principal but was told she wasn't at the school because she was unwell.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Palmer became upset and shouted "this is bull s---, she is never here".

The court heard Palmer began demanding the staff member answer questions about her grandson.

Handyman accused of $20K fraud to be sentenced

She was told she would have to make an appointment to come back and see the principal.

"This went on until the defendant repeatedly swore at staff members and said 'This is f------- ridiculous'," Senior Constable Brewer told the court.

"Her grandson was crying and trying to stop the defendant while this was occurring.

"The defendant has then said something, stood up and proceeded to swipe a glass potted plant from the credenza cupboard onto the floor, causing it to smash."

Palmer left the school and police were called.

She was later arrested.

Palmer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to wilfully disturbing the good order of a state educational institution, and wilfully damaging property without consent.

She told magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist that she was having difficulties with getting her grandson to school.

Teen's 'disgusting' behaviour in wild brawl

"I was in my pyjamas, I wasn't dressed and there was a new principal who I didn't know of at all," Palmer said.

"And I did ask her did she know (my grandson's) situation and she got angry at me and I got angry her."

Mr Stjernqvist told Palmer a lot of blame was being placed on teachers and schools in recent times.

He said she had dated offences on her criminal history.

She was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates court crime disturbing good order glasshouse mountains wilful damage
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOW STOPPER: When Coast cinema expects to reopen

        premium_icon SHOW STOPPER: When Coast cinema expects to reopen

        Entertainment A Coast cinema is surrounded by scaffolding, but a reopening date is not far away.

        Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        premium_icon Total ban: Victorians to be kept out of Qld

        News "I’ve asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays"

        Oyster reef grilling served up by councillors

        premium_icon Oyster reef grilling served up by councillors

        News New councillors have given experts working on the Noosa River Oyster ecosystem...

        MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        premium_icon MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        News Queensland MP warns of the potential for further COVID spikes ahead. WATCH THE...