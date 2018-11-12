Angry sport parents to be called out as part of campaign

We all know a parent who takes their child's "sporting career" way too far.

While it's always good to give your kid a healthy dose of encouragement from the sidelines, many of us would agree that some supporters take it way too far.

It seems the NSW Government has also noticed these parents who act like their five-year-old kid is playing in the NRL Grand Final - abusing the officials, and jeering at the other children liken drunken soccer hooligans.

It's become so bad, that the state's Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres has started an "awareness week" - called Shoosh for Kids - to "keep sports positive" for children.

"Shoosh for Kids is all about reminding people that sport is more about the fun than the scoreboard," Mr Ayres said.

We all know a parent who takes it too far. Picture: iStock

The rules also tell parents to accept officials' decisions as "they're human - they make mistakes" amid concerns over abuse of referees.

It comes after a spate of ridiculous incidents where irate parents have caused chaos at children's matches.

In one particularly bad incident last year, police were called to a rugby league match after fuming parents began arguing, throwing chairs and shoving each other, forcing referees to blow the whistle on the game at Renown Park, Oatley in Sydney's south.

Tempers flared after a decision by a referee to award a penalty during the game between the Kingsgrove Colts and Kogarah Cougars, prompting coaches from the opposing teams to argue.

Mr Ayres said the new campaign, which runs from today until November 18, has been created to remind spectators that there is no place for negative comments in local sport.

"It doesn't matter if you're a player, spectator or official, sport should be a fun, safe and enjoyable activity for all participants," Mr Ayres said.

"If local sporting groups are creating positive and welcoming environments there is no doubt more kids will play sport."

A mass brawl broke out at a under-sevens rugby league game in Sydney last year.

The campaign message also works hand-in-hand with supporting officials and volunteers, who are the lifeblood of grassroot sport.

"Sport bring our communities together unlike anything else and Shoosh for Kids builds on that make sure we keep a smile on everyone's face while playing sport," Mr Ayres said.

Basketball NSW CEO Maria Nordstrom said she has been a strong supporter of the Shoosh for Kids program since its inception and continues to run the program year-round.

"As an organisation, Basketball NSW promotes a strong culture of zero tolerance for negativity on the sidelines and want to ensure the top priority is kids enjoying the game. Shoosh enables us to continue to promote a positive sporting environment, so we are grateful for such a great program."

Cricket NSW CEO Andrew Jones said that by keeping comments positive, cricket can be fun and enjoyed by all with a focus on enjoyment, building friendships and getting active.

"Cricket NSW is incredibly supportive of the Shoosh for Kids program which is a fantastic reminder to all of our local cricket parents and families that we need to maintain a positive sporting environment," Mr Jones said.

