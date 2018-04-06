Menu
Animal activists barricade themselves inside Coast piggery

Francesca Mcmackin
by

BREAKING: Almost 70 animal liberation activists have entered and locked themselves inside a pig shed at a Sunshine Coast farm, as part of a protest against the meat industry.

The Meat the Victims protest was launched early this morning, with another 40 activists demonstrating outside the facility.

"At 4.30am this morning, 68 animal liberation activists peacefully entered Glasshouse Country Farms in Beerburrum," the group said in a statement.

"The activists, who have come together from all over Australia, have locked down inside the facility to speak out against the injustices of the animal harming industry, and to stand in solidarity with the animals."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police have arrived at the scene about 7.40am, and confirmed some of the activists were inside the shed "filming livestock and refusing to leave".

The group is demanding the media be let inside the shed to "show the public the truth" about the meat farming industry.

"The truth is being censored from the public while the animal harming industry perpetuates the 'humane myth'.

"Labels such as 'cage free', 'free range', 'grass fed', 'organic' and 'local' are used to deceive and mislead the public into believing animals are 'humanely raised'."

"Today over 100 activists are taking a stand to speak up for animals, and they vow to continue to do so until the animal harming industry is permanently shut down."

The group has released photos from inside the shed showing activists wearing shirts reading, "One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws."

Topics:  beerburrum editors picks farmer glass house mountains meat industry pig farming

The Sunshine Coast Daily

