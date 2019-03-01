Animals open up whole new world at Sunshine Butterflies

CARING: Sunshine Butterlfies' Alex Weatherill helps care for the Our Backyard animals.

CARING: Sunshine Butterlfies' Alex Weatherill helps care for the Our Backyard animals. Contributed

ANIMAL attraction is working wonders at the Cooroibah-based Sunshine Butterflies.

The disability support centre, which has transformed a rural lot into Our Backyard - a one-stop destination to help people with disabilities develop their potential - is now offering one-hour sessions of its Animal Assisted Therapy Program.

The one-on-one encounters with the friendly farm animals are conducted by qualified animal-assisted therapist Madeleine Flynn.

Medeleine has a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy Masters in Environment Science (Animal Behaviour/Ecology), plus a Certificate 3 in Dog Training/Behaviour.

She is assisted by equine specialist Sally Clay, who is also a qualified carer with a Certificate 1 in Australian Natural Horsemanship and a Certificate 3 in Agriculture and Dairy.

Their encounters help children who find it difficult to open up to people.

"The benefits are endless and the results often outstanding,” a Sunshine Butterflies spokeswoman said.

"Just cuddling a duckling, collecting chicken eggs, patting a horse, or walking the goats can be hugely beneficial.

"It relaxes the patient, allowing them to drop their inhibitions and open up more with the therapist.”

Sunshine Butterfly's barnyard menagerie helps children deal with difficult issues, with the support and guidance of Madeleine.

"Equine-assisted therapy specifically, horses are very sensitive to human behaviour and respond to subtle changes in a person's behaviour/mood,” she said.

Call 5470 2830 for more information.