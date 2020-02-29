Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Snezana Redford is running for the Animal Justice Party at the Noosa Council elections.
Snezana Redford is running for the Animal Justice Party at the Noosa Council elections.
News

Animals rights advocate to stand for Noosa Council

Peter Gardiner
29th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANIMAL rights and a passion for the natural environment are driving new Noosa Council candidate Snezana Redford to run for councillor on March 28.

Snezana Redford has announced she is standing for the Animal Justice Party.

“I’m running because we can and should do more to help animals and the environment,” Ms Redford said.

“Immediate action is needed against the detrimental effects of climate change on the environment, animals and human health.”

Ms Redford is married with a daughter and step-daughter and has been studying for her Bachelor of Psychology. She also volunteers regularly with Lifeline after her family, including three companion animals, moved to Noosa “because of its natural beauty”.

She is campaigning for stronger local government conservation policies to protect flora, fauna and vulnerable ecosystems.

Her love for animals and their protection led her to the Animal Justice Party about three years ago. Ms Redford, who is a full-time carer for her mother, ran as a lower house candidate in the 2018 Victorian State Election.

She said the party reflects her belief in “equality for all under the law, valuing kindness, rationality and non-violence”.

A key aim is to see her party grow in Queensland, particularly in the Noosa Shire and believes the locals here share her passion for animals and the environment.

If elected, Ms Redford said she would diligently advocate for animals and their welfare, protecting wildlife habitats and preserving Noosa’s pristine bay and marine life.

She supports “policies and strategies that align with conservation of our natural ecosystems and sustainable living”.

Ms Redford lists her assets for public sevice in council as being passionate about helping people, possessing excellent listening and communication skills and her belief that “a community that supports each other is one that thrives”.

animal rights activists noosa shire election
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claude’s talent on show in Tewantin

        Claude’s talent on show in Tewantin

        News Tewantin art exhibition for one afternoon only.

        Newest health club in town is hi-tech

        premium_icon Newest health club in town is hi-tech

        News Here’s your chance to run with mates around the world.

        Everything you need to know about Noosa’s Drop Festival

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about Noosa’s Drop Festival

        News With this guide, all you need to worry about is your outfit

        New Noosa Plan on hold as argy bargy continues

        premium_icon New Noosa Plan on hold as argy bargy continues

        News New Noosa Plan is in limbo until after the election.