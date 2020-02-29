Animals rights advocate to stand for Noosa Council

Snezana Redford is running for the Animal Justice Party at the Noosa Council elections.

Snezana Redford is running for the Animal Justice Party at the Noosa Council elections.

ANIMAL rights and a passion for the natural environment are driving new Noosa Council candidate Snezana Redford to run for councillor on March 28.

Snezana Redford has announced she is standing for the Animal Justice Party.

“I’m running because we can and should do more to help animals and the environment,” Ms Redford said.

“Immediate action is needed against the detrimental effects of climate change on the environment, animals and human health.”

Ms Redford is married with a daughter and step-daughter and has been studying for her Bachelor of Psychology. She also volunteers regularly with Lifeline after her family, including three companion animals, moved to Noosa “because of its natural beauty”.

She is campaigning for stronger local government conservation policies to protect flora, fauna and vulnerable ecosystems.

Her love for animals and their protection led her to the Animal Justice Party about three years ago. Ms Redford, who is a full-time carer for her mother, ran as a lower house candidate in the 2018 Victorian State Election.

She said the party reflects her belief in “equality for all under the law, valuing kindness, rationality and non-violence”.

A key aim is to see her party grow in Queensland, particularly in the Noosa Shire and believes the locals here share her passion for animals and the environment.

If elected, Ms Redford said she would diligently advocate for animals and their welfare, protecting wildlife habitats and preserving Noosa’s pristine bay and marine life.

She supports “policies and strategies that align with conservation of our natural ecosystems and sustainable living”.

Ms Redford lists her assets for public sevice in council as being passionate about helping people, possessing excellent listening and communication skills and her belief that “a community that supports each other is one that thrives”.