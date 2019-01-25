Ann was fearless, funny and fabulous to the end

SHE was funny, fearless and fabulous ... one of those rare people who you love from the get-go for their infectious vitality.

Over the 15 years I knew Ann Rickard, she became one of my most favourite people ... loyal, generous and highly entertaining.

She was blessed with a warm, ebullient personality that made her a peerless party-giver aided and abetted by her beloved husband Geoff.

They were the perfect combination: she the smiling front-of-house manager, he the industrious backroom fixer.

The lady was a gifted and prolific writer, as a journalist, newspaper columnist and author of six well-crafted travel books.

My friend Peter Owen gave Ann her first big break as a writer when he was Editor-in-Chief of the Sunshine Coast Daily in the 1990s.

This is what he told me: 'She was an ad rep on the Noosa News when she came to see me and said she wanted to be a writer. So I gave her a chance and never once regretted that decision. She became a fine writer and a great character.'

Travel was just one of her many interests (along with good food, wine plus a passion for Provencewhere she spent many summers over the last 10 years hosting groups of Aussies keen to sample 'la vie Provençal' under her expert tutelage).

She won the Australian Travel Writer of the Year Award in 2005.

Her popular contributions to both the Noosa News (where she worked for many years) and the Sunshine Coast Daily gained her thousands of fans locally but she remained a modest person, despite her many talents.

She and husband Geoff loved Noosa where they have lived for three decades but they also both savoured the anonymity of other places, particularly in Europe.

One of the last times I saw her was last November when my wife and I were invited to Ann and Geoff's 50th wedding anniversary celebration at the Spirit House in Yandina.

Her husband had organised a small lunch party as a surprise for Ann and I'll always treasure the look on her face when she saw her three grown-up children, Stephen, Jessica and Dallas waiting at the table to greet her.

Her family were aware of her illness - the cancer had been diagnosed in late 2017 - but, typically, she kept it from almost everyone else, not wishing anyone to make a fuss.

Ann Rickard's death will be a shock to many because she seemed indestructible.

Sadly that was not the case but she was - and is - unforgettable ... not just to me but to thousands in the Noosa region and beyond.

Terry Quinn was formerly Editor-in-Chief, APN News Media which owned the Sunshine Coast Daily and Noosa News until recently.