Faris deletes underwear photo after backlash

ANNA Faris has deleted a photo of herself in her underwear after cruel Instagram trolls accused her of being "too thin".

In the snap Anna is seen holding a bin as she confessed in the caption that she had "pre-show jitters", The Sun reports.

Wearing a long-sleeved black top, knee-high socks, and a pair of knickers, Anna, 41, was preparing for an appearance on US chat show The Talk when she shared the post.

The actor deleted the photo after a backlash from fans

She wrote alongside the image: "Having pre-show jitters - so glad Michael Sherman captured it - also I eventually decided to put on pants."

However, the Hollywood actor was soon targeted by body shaming trolls.

According to TMZ, one of Anna's two million followers wrote: "You look so unhealthy, eat."

Another jibed: "This is alarming."

A third added: "I feel this pic is a cry for help, I hope you get the help you need."

It is reported that Anna deleted the photo just 15 minutes after she posted it - although behind-the-scenes videos from her TV appearance are still live on her Instagram Story.

Anna Faris split from Chris Pratt last year

Anna hit the headlines last August when she split from her husband, actor Chris Pratt, after marrying in 2009.

Chris said at the time: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

Together, the pair are mum and dad to six-year-old Jack - who suffered health issues after being born prematurely.

Anna Faris at the 2017 Prime time Emmy Awards

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, Anna said of Jack's arrival: "Suddenly, your world completely shifts.

"Jack had a few surgeries; he had a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well.

"The doctors and nurses that helped us and surrounded us were so unbelievably supportive."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.