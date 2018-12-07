Anna Heinrich’s mind-blowing bikini

Anna Heinrich has baffled fans over her optical-illusion bikini.

Currently in Byron Bay with hubby, former Bachelor Tim Robards, the blond-haired beauty posted an Instagram snap of herself posing in what appears to be a striped, nautical red-and-white bikini. But all is not as it appears.

"Spot the dots. Do you only see stripes?" she wrote alongside the post.

Commenters appeared confused, with one asking: "Are the stripes made of tiny polka dots? "This kind of thing can keep people up at night."

Among a string of compliments for her toned-looking body and protruding abs, were fans still trying to crack the code.

"I only see stripes, no polka dots," one person said, while another joked, "I'm dizzy now after noticing all the stripes."

She has left followers hanging since she posted the image last night.

Heinrich and Robards, who tied the knot in June, after five years since meeting on The Bachelor, were in the coastal town to celebrate their friend's wedding.