Annual donation saw gift for shed

THE Noosa Men's Shed has a shiny, new toy to play with after the Rotary Club of Noosa presented the men with a new top-of-the-range mitre saw last week.

Since the shed was formed in 2014, Noosa Rotary has been supporting the group with annual donations.

Noosa Rotary president Tess Alexandroff said it is wonderful to support and keep the Men's Shed going.

"It is such a valuable service to the community and for more than 200 men who have somewhere to go,” Tess said.

"It is a great relationship of give and take, we provide the finances and they provide the man power for us when we need it.”

The saw came about when Tess asked Men's Shed president Paul Asbury how they could help.

"Paul and I spoke and he said they needed a new saw as their old one was old and unsafe.”

Rotary Noosa presented a new saw to the Noosa Men's Shed. Caitlin Zerafa

The Men's Shed were very grateful for the donation as members watched the unveiling and presentation - the word "impressive” common throughout the room.

Mr Asbury described the gift as the "Rolls Royce of saws”.

Woodwork shed leader Tony Sievers said the new saw will be a great benefit to the shed.

"It will certainly increase our ability to safely and easily cut more angles more accurately,” Mr Sievers said.

"This in turn increases the quality of the work we can turn out.”

The new Bosch saw is one of the best on the market and Tony said each member will need an induction to safely use the machine.

Tony presented Tess with a handmade wooden gift (pictured above) to thank Rotary for their support.

"It's a two-way street of support and we would like to thank Rotary Noosa very much,” he said.

The local Men's Shed gives over 200 men somewhere to come in their retirement, offering a support network to advance the health, well being and social inclusion of its members.

"Most of our members are between 60 and 80 and can all come here and support each other if members are sick or have things going on at home,” Mr Asbury said.

The shed offers, woodwork, metalwork, arts, music, bee keeping and gardening.