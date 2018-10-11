Menu
Plenty of action on the stage at the Celtic Festival in Eumundi.
Annual event may be in the making

by Alan Lander
11th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

EUMUNDI could be the permanent home for a new annual festival, following the sold-out success of last week's inaugural Celtic Festival at the Imperial Hotel.

Organiser and Barleyshakes band member Alan Kelly said the event "couldn't have gone any better”.

"It was amazing, especially with the last-minute addition of [comedian] Jimeoin, who took to the stage with the Barleyshakes for what became a 25-minute jam,” Alan said.

"That was a real highlight; he only had a 30-second run-in [rehearsal] for each song.”

Alan said some performers just enjoyed being there due to their love of what they do.

"The dancers from Cape Byron came up - eight parents and 13 dancers - they just came for the fun of it all,” he said.

"I was surprised by how many teeangers were there; you don't see a lot of them. It was really uplifting.”

"I'll be happy to have this in Eumundi again- but we can also take this to the regions.”

