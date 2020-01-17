Menu
Martina Bingley, Rita Guggenbuhl, Suzy Werry and Brigid Caputo, with the fabulous Dame Edna photogrpahed in previous years.
News

Annual ginger festival kicks off today

Michele Sternberg
17th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
THREE days of food, flowers and fun begin at the Ginger Flower and Food Festival on Friday, January 17.

Now in its 24th year, the festival includes a few Noosa notables, including celebrity chef Matt Golinski, Lisa Maher from Makepeace Island and Dylan Campbell who is the resident mixologist from Sum Yung Guys.

They will be highlighting all that is fresh to the Sunshine Coast and how these ingredients pair so well with ginger.

Held at the Ginger Factory in Yandina, beautiful ornamental gingers and heliconias set the scene with a burst of colour.

Popular presenters such as Soil to Supper’s Cath Manuel and horticulturalist Paul Plant will again share their words of wisdom during informative garden talks during the three-day festival.

Also running is Moreton the ginger train, the Overboard boat ride, live bee show and much more.

