Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a man in the Murray River six years ago to come forward.
Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a man in the Murray River six years ago to come forward.
Crime

Anonymous caller has clue to man who died in river

by Rhiannon Tuffield
8th Apr 2021 4:45 PM

Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a Victorian man in the Murray River to come forward, almost six years after the incident.

Terrence McCallion, 55, was found unresponsive and fully clothed in the Murray River at Mildura by passers-by on May 1 2015.

Another man was on the bank at the time and began yelling out for those on the houseboat to help.

The man, who is a person of interest to police, is believed to have left the scene in Mr McCallion's white Nissan Pulsar shortly after.

Despite investigations, detectives are still unsure what led Mr McCallion to enter the river that afternoon but believe he may have been assaulted.

Police have released an image of Mr McCallion’s white Nissan Pulsar.
Police have released an image of Mr McCallion’s white Nissan Pulsar.

Investigators are hoping more people in the community may have information about Mr McCallion's earlier movements on Thursday, April 30 and the morning of Friday, May 1.

Anyone with information about Mr McCallion's death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Anonymous caller clue to river death

death police terrence mccallion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast weather backflips after days of heavy downpours

        Premium Content Coast weather backflips after days of heavy downpours

        Weather Beach days are back on and washing can be hung out with the Sunshine Coast set to be “bone dry” after days of constant downpours.

        Today’s headlines: Hinterland boom, Grindr deal

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: Hinterland boom, Grindr deal

        News Here’s your daily wrap of the most important local stories and everything happening...

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Spike in serious misconduct claims against teachers during pandemic

        Start on new Peregian hub to generate jobs

        Premium Content Start on new Peregian hub to generate jobs

        Technology A $10 million community upgrade will provide about much-needed jobs