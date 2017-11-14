Menu
Another ANZ bites the dust: small town branch to close

by Amber Macpherson

MEMBERS of the community were disappointed to learn the Cooroy ANZ will permanently close on November 23.

Customers hoping for face-to-face service will have to drive 15km out of Cooroy to Tewantin for the next closest branch.

It follows a trend of several small community ANZ banks closing in recent years, with the Pomona ANZ shutting in 2014, and Maleny ANZ closing earlier this year.

While the public speculate the closure is simply to increase profits, an ANZ spokesperson said the branch was unable to renew its lease in the Emerald St retail strip.

Eumundi resident Justine Hodges said she has been using the Cooroy ANZ branch for nearly 20 years.

"I am an ANZ customer and have been small business banking since 1999. My children are also ANZ customers, ready to buy their first homes," Ms Hodges said.

"When you also run a small business you can't waste time driving to Tewantin or Noosa to do your banking or get change when your based in Cooroy or Eumundi.

"I am a former business owner of three bakeries and my husband and I owned and ran the Kandanga Hotel, so I have a great understanding on how important it is to have a local ANZ branch.

"I think this is just awful for all the locals and especially the frail and elderly. Most older people don't like internet banking or using ATMs."

The announcement has others thinking of switching to competitors.

"Time to move to a community focused bank, I think," customer Brian George said.

