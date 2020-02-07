Deluge causes 'major delays' on sand slip repair

IT'S the infrastructure failure Sunrise Beach's badly slipping sands did not need, coming on top of Thursday night's downpours at an already collapsed Tingira Cres.

The combination of heavy rain and a burst Unitywater water main has seen much of the road collapse, extending the repair period from a recent collapse by several weeks, according to Noosa Council infrastructure services director Carl Billingham.

Mr Billingham said sand dunes and rapid waterflow are never a good mix.

"Those foredunes (at Sunrise), they used to be fairly mobile in the old days but now we want to them to stay exactly where we put our road," he said.

"And every so often they go 'no, we do want to move around a bit'," Mr Billingham said.

He said the pipeline burst "basically blew a big hole" in the street, but "the work that was carried out with the gabion (rock) baskets has held together really well".

"We've just got to finish that work."

Mr Billingham said the sloping bank below a nearby unit has not be impacted," he said.

"It's completely stable at the moment, there's no danger.

"The problem is on the other side of the creek line there, it's basically chasing itself up the hill, unfortunately up the road.

Mr Billingham said council had first unsuccessfully tried to stabilise the area with rock anchors. Council is awaiting the final geotechnical report on the works.