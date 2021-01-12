Menu
Noosa Pirates coach Brett Winkler is confident season 2021 will go ahead. Pirates forward Kurtis Shayler pictured. Picture: Patrick Woods
Sport

Another cancelled season could spell disaster for Coast club

Matt Collins
12th Jan 2021 5:29 PM
The Noosa Pirates first division coach is confident fans will see some senior rugby league on the Sunshine Coast in 2021.

Pirates general manager and first division coach Brett Winkler said the club was preparing for this year's senior competition despite confirmation yet to arrive from Sunshine Coast Rugby League the season will go ahead.

"We are gearing up as a club, it is all we can do," he said.

"No competition is highly unlikely."

Another cancelled season could have dire consequences for the club with a proud 40-year history.

"I don't think we could sustain another year of not going forward," Winkler said.

He said he believed a 2021 draft draw had been produced which was "a good indication" the season was on track.

"We'll just prepare and do everything we can."

He said he was preparing for "a tough year" off the back of last year's non-event.

"Lots of clubs have got to start again," he said.

"Once you lose momentum you have got to start it and get it going again."

He expected the nine-team competition would kick off on March 13.

The Noosa Pirates Club are hosting the Stay Noosa 9's Rugby League Tournament in the lead-up to the season.

Senior, womens and U18 teams from all over Queensland will compete over two days to share in $5000 prize money.

Entry is still open to local teams and those from outside the Coast.

