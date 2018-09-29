Another chapter written

IT is not often these days to read about a business withstanding a decade, but Annie's Books on Peregian has done just that.

For owner Annie Grossman she said in a time when so many business are struggling, she is extremely chuffed with her achievement.

"I am a very proud mother of this shop. This is my passion, this is my life,” she said.

"You hear so many stories of people struggling and my heart goes out to them.”

Nestled between cafes across from Peregian Park, her shop has the unmistakable smell of new books and Annie said her customer service is they key to her success.

"I have a close bond with my customers,” she said.

"If I was to start a course on how to have a successful business I would say to keep everything small so you can keep your hands on everything and build a great relationship with customers.”

Annie said while selling books can be hard work she is always going the extra mile to keep people interested in coming to her store.

"The book trade has a very small margin so you have to sell a lot of books.”

"People love to just browse.”

"I mostly do book signings to keep my name out there. I do lots of events; big ones with international authors and smaller ones out on the footpath.”

Surprisingly Annie said the digital age has not greatly impacted people's love of picking up a book.

"I find there are very few people who read exclusively on a digital device,” she said.

Annie believes books are so important and said she was always encouraged to pick up a book and read.

"Books have been like air to me all my life.”

"Reading does for me what mediation does for others.”

While Annie cannot pick a favourite book, she recently read Bridge of Clay by Markus Zusaks's (author of The Book Thief).

Annie said it is because of the locals she has made it this far.

"It's a great community here in Peregian and they support me.”