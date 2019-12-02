Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Horse racing generic photograph.
Horse racing generic photograph.
News

Another charged out of Ben Currie investigation

Peter Hardwick
by
2nd Dec 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged in relation to an ongoing investigation into champion horse trainer Ben Currie has appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Anthony Raymond Stephens, 25, made a brief appearance alongside his solicitor Brad Skuse, of David Burns Lawyers, on a charge of "fraud to the value of at least $100,000" as the charge read.

He was not required to enter any plea to the charge and Mr Skuse asked that a condition of his client's bail in that he had to report to police once a week be removed.

Magistrate Robbie Davies said the charge appeared to read fraud to the value of between $30,000 and $100,000, pointing to seriousness.

However, Mr Davies acceded to the request and removed the reporting condition and remanded Stephens on bail with his case adjourned to February 3 next year.

Police claim Currie had engaged in "systematic fraudulent behaviour" from November 2016 to March this year having sourced "unregulated horse supplement designed to enhance race performance" by circumventing current testing methods.

Currie, 28, and co-accused David John Litzow, 41, also remain on bail and have not as yet had to plead to charges.

ben currie editors picks fraud horse racing magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lana leaving rivals in her wake

        premium_icon Lana leaving rivals in her wake

        News Noosa star’s winning streak is reward for mighty effort.

        Tewantin Noosa Bowls shows a generous bias

        premium_icon Tewantin Noosa Bowls shows a generous bias

        News Nicely played by Tewantin Noosa as the wrong bias is the right result.

        Jan was just so caring for her nursing centre residents

        Jan was just so caring for her nursing centre residents

        News Noosa carer was much loved and respected by nursing residents and staff.

        Crackdown on river offenders starts in Noosa

        premium_icon Crackdown on river offenders starts in Noosa

        News High visibility Noosa River jet ski patrols to police boating behaviour.