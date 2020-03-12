‘Another complete failure’: State slammed over bail houses

MORE than 80 per cent of young criminals who have been placed in the Palaszczuk Government's controversial bail houses have reoffended.

The Courier-Mail can reveal that 121 of the 145 offenders who were part of the program between when it began in late 2017 and last month went on to commit more crime after leaving.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Minister for Police Mark Ryan address media at the Brisbane Water Police Station at the Port of Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

Slammed as "another complete failure" by the Opposition, the extraordinary revelation comes just a day after the government announced a crackdown on child criminals who are running riot and fuelling public anger across the state.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women, Di Farmer, who has already committed to scrapping the program if it is found to not work, yesterday revealed the bail houses were now able to house homeless youths at risk of falling into a life of crime.

The change follows two reports released late last year highlighting problems with the Townsville, Logan and Carbrook centres, including that young offenders were not following house rules.

"We made a commitment to re-evaluate the program at the end of this year and if Supervised Community Accommodation is not proving to be successful after the implementation of recommended changes we will scrap the program," Ms Farmer said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington seized on the figures, slamming the houses as "another complete failure" while pledging to scrap them.

"The LNP will shut the revolving door of justice by giving our police tough new laws and the resources they need to protect Queenslanders and their property," she said.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington at state parliament. Picture: Annette Dew

Meanwhile Police Minister Mark Ryan yesterday doubled down on his attack on magistrates after he claimed they were letting "hardcore" child criminals out on bail despite the new Youth Justice Act directing that children only be remanded as a last resort.

Mr Ryan's comments drew criticism, including from Civil Liberties Council vice president Terry O'Gorman who said magistrates could not be blamed if "police are too lazy to appeal bail decisions".

Mr Ryan yesterday repeated eight times that the "legislation is clear" in its commitment to putting community safety first.

As part of the government's crackdown, culture-based rehabilitation including on-country initiatives will be trialled in Townsville, Cairns and Mount Isa while a 24/7 Police Strike Team will include youth justice workers for high-risk offenders.