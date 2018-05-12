Another first on Hastings St

JUST POP IN: Happy Pops owners Augusta and Ian Puttkammer with a few of their iced choices.

JUST POP IN: Happy Pops owners Augusta and Ian Puttkammer with a few of their iced choices. Alan Lander

WHAT'S better than an ice cream or an iced coffee in the warmth of a Hastings Street day?

Both, of course, in the form of an iced coffee ice cream, if you could get it.

And now, on Hastings Street, you can.

Drop in to Augusta and Ian Puttkammer's new Happy Pops and see a huge selection of designer desserts with a difference with the opportunity to create your own dessert to die for.

You can create your own 'happiness on a stick', choosing from hand-crafted gelato, sorbet, yoghurt, waffle or brownie 'pops'; dip or drizzle from a range of premium chocolates; select up to three sprinkles; and spoil yourself.

Happy Pops only opened on Wednesday, and already it's proving popular.

"We started planning more than four moths ago,” Cape Town-born Augusta said.

"I always wanted to so something with desserts, and my husband has worked in ice cream.”

"It's 'happiness on a stick'.

"You add toppings as you like.

"It's creating that excitement.

"I wanted to do something different.”

Husband Ian had an art galley in South Africa, while Augusta has "been in the food industry business all my working life”.

"But Noosa is where family, business and lifestyle could not be better,” Augusta said.

"Noosa has been so welcoming of us.

"We'd like to give back to the community.”

The 'menu' of choices include lactose free, gluten free and vegan-friendly options "and we use Maleny Milk, Cooloola Berries and Padre Coffee - and more collaborations as time goes by”.

Hastings Street Association president Shane Harvey said the location was the perfect place for a new business such as this.

"Hastings Street is all about the experience and is at the forefront of food in Noosa so to have Australia's first Happy Pops open here makes sense,” Mr Harvey said.

For those with a hankering, Happy Pops is at Shop 6, Noosa on the Beach, 49 Hastings Street.