Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HBO is reportedly working on another Game of Thrones prequel set just 90 years beforehand.
HBO is reportedly working on another Game of Thrones prequel set just 90 years beforehand.
TV

Another Game of Thrones prequel in the works

by Hannah Frishberg, NY Post
22nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM

A particular Game of Thrones prequel is finally being adapted, long after fans began asking for it.

George R. R. Martin's three-novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg - which takes place 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire (aka, the events of GoT) - is in early development at HBO, insiders told Variety.

It would be in addition to the current prequel, House of the Dragon, which has been given a 2022 release date.

The books - 1998's The Hedge Knight, 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight - tell the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a youthful Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). They take place nearly a century ahead of the events in Martin's more famous TV-adapted fantasy series, which started with "A Game of Thrones."

RELATED: Six secrets from the "disastrous" unaired Game of Thrones pilot

HBO is developing several Game of Thrones prequels. Picture: Courtesy of HBO
HBO is developing several Game of Thrones prequels. Picture: Courtesy of HBO

Sources told Variety that the show would feature one-hour episodes but does not have any writers or talent signed on. HBO is reportedly prioritising the project due to the success of the "Game of Thrones" series.

Martin and HBO reps declined to comment to Variety.

Meanwhile, an adaptation of House of Dragon will tell of the escalation toward Targaryen's Westeros civil war (called Dance of the Dragons) is in the works at HBO and set to debut in 2022.

Watch every episode of Game of Thrones on BINGE. New customers get a 14-day free trial. Sign up at binge.com.au

Game of Thrones is one of the most successful TV shows of all time. Picture: Courtesy of HBO
Game of Thrones is one of the most successful TV shows of all time. Picture: Courtesy of HBO

In 2017, HBO announced a number of Game of Thrones-related series were in the works, and fans responded with hopes that Dunk and Egg would be among them.

Martin, meanwhile, is still working on the next instalment of his A Song of Ice and Fire series, titled The Winds of Winter.

He had set a deadline of July 29, 2020, for finishing it, telling fans they had his "formal written permission to imprison" him in a small cabin should he miss it - which he did.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Another GoT prequel in the works

game of thrones hbo tales of dunk and egg television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Noosa Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        ‘Crazy busy’: Hard times over for Coast brothel

        Premium Content ‘Crazy busy’: Hard times over for Coast brothel

        Business Young men cashed up on JobKeeper payments kept business flowing according to...

        Inspirational rapper needs help to keep rolling

        Premium Content Inspirational rapper needs help to keep rolling

        News Young rapper with a disability asking the public to lend a hand

        Lightning star shoots for Diamonds start

        Premium Content Lightning star shoots for Diamonds start

        Netball The Sunshine Coast Lightning’s Cara Koenen is chasing her first start in the green...