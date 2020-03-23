Menu
A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed another 60 COVID-19 cases across Queensland.
BREAKING: Seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunshine Coast

Matt Collins
23rd Mar 2020 5:12 PM
QUEENSLAND Health have advised seven new cases of COVID-19 virus have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast today.

Queensland has 60 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising the state total to 319.

The patients consist of 33 males and 27 females between the ages range of 21 and 81.

Contact tracing is underway for the 60 new cases.

This comes after Hastings St restaurant Sails confirmed a number of guests who attended a function on Saturday, March 21 have since tested positive to the virus.

Queensland Health have advised the majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

A spokesman for Queensland Health said, 'the number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.'

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community," they said.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing."

