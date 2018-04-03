Cheating scandal: Another Tiger Woods breakup getting ugly

On the eve of the Masters, seriously? (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

On the eve of the Masters, seriously? (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

THE Masters isn't the only thing Tiger Woods has to worry about this week.

Kristin Smith, who dated golf's emerging comeback star from 2015 to 2017, is in arbitration with Woods, 42, over a nondisclosure agreement, sources tell TMZ.

Smith is said to have ended the romance after suspecting Woods had been unfaithful.

The golfer, who sought treatment for sex addiction in 2010, allegedly offered his former lady love money to sign an NDA in hopes of avoiding another public scandal.

According to the gossip site, stylist Smith accepted it but is now hoping to break it, claiming it cannot be enforced.

Woods, it appears, won't go down without a fight, as insiders note to the site that the father of two is threatening to unveil curious photos of Smith should she not adhere to the terms of their prior agreement. Legal teams are now reportedly involved.

Woods' first marriage, to Elin Nordegren, crumbled in catastrophic fashion, as a result of his infidelity in late 2009. The pair finalised their divorce in 2010.

Woods excited fans and rivals alike by practising Tuesday (AEST) at the Masters, the 14-time major champion totally healthy at Augusta National for the first time in five years.

Woods, and the potential for his first major victory since the 2008 US Open and first Masters win since 2005, was the talk of the course, even with a dozen other stars on peak form ahead of Friday's start of the year's first major championship.

"When Tiger walked onto the range there was an anticipation and excitement from the crowd to watch him compete again," said Britain's Justin Rose, last year's Masters runner-up and the 2013 US Open champion.

Woods hasn't won a title since 2013 but after failed comebacks and four back surgeries, the last a spinal fusion, he's a contender again at age 42. "I got a second chance on life," Woods said on his website. "I am a walking miracle."

Woods shared second at the PGA Valspar Championship and fifth at Bay Hill in his Masters tune-ups. "This year is going to be different," Woods said. "This year I'm healthy. I can play and I can compete."

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round.

Former world number one Woods, now ranked 103, practised with Fred Couples and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas as fans flocked to watch every shot for a hint of the magic that brought him Masters titles in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

"When it comes to Tiger and the Tigermania that comes with it, that everyone wants to see him win and play the way he did before," said Australian Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner. "Everyone's kind of champing at the bit for him to get here and see how he's moving and everything."

Thomas, Rose and top-ranked Dustin Johnson plus multiple major winners Rory McIlroy - seeking a career Grand Slam with a win - and Jordan Spieth all enter the Masters playing well. But the biggest roars are for Woods.

"There's a number of guys that are playing really nice," Day said. "But everyone is kind of solely focused on Tiger and what he's going to do here and seeing if he can get to number 15.

"That's fine with us. I can just focus on what I need to do to try and win.

"There's going to be a buzz around Augusta this week with Tiger being on the grounds and it's going to be exciting to see, but everyone else has got a game plan to do. They've got to try and be the person that's going to slip on that green jacket on Sunday."

- with AFP