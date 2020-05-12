Menu
Opinion

Viral video reveals another misguided victim

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th May 2020 3:00 PM
Distressing footage of a toddler pulled from his mother's arms during a Sydney anti-lockdown protest has gone viral.

While some were outraged over the alleged mishandling by authorities, I was outraged this woman willingly endangered her child.

But then I realised: she's a classic example of what can happen to a poorly educated student.

The greatest gift I ever gave my students while teaching high school English was the ability to critically analyse any text they encounter in life and identify its intended meaning.

Renee Altakrity's son was visibly distressed during the incident after she refused to provide her name to the police.

Sadly, this mother was never given such a wonderful skill. As a result, she won't realise she's been hoodwinked by the tinfoil hat brigade, or that her ignorant actions traumatised her son and not the authorities.

Without this gift, she didn't see the clever use of rhetorical devices employed by these conspiracy theorists to recruit more lost souls.

She also didn't recognise that the websites she's directed to for 'further, independent research' are about as legitimate as the Loch Ness monster.

Had she any of these skills, she would have made informed decisions about vaccinations, COVID-19 and 5G. Instead, she chose to listen to those with a better marketing pitch than anyone presenting legitimate facts.

They say ignorance is bliss, but for this mother, ignorance has cost her $1000 fine, a traumatised child and the absence of any insight into the consequences of her misguided actions.

anti-lockdown protests anti-vaxxer coronarvirus opinion piece renee altakrity sydney
Grafton Daily Examiner

